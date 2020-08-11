Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 launched, priced at INR 6.79 lakh

After launching the BS6-compliant model of the Versys 1000 in May, Kawasaki has now launched the BS6 Versys 650 in India. The new 2021 middleweight adventure tourer has been priced at INR 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

To make the new Versys 650 comply with the Bharat Stage 6 emission standards, Kawasaki has implemented a number of changes in the 649cc parallel-twin engine’s intake and exhaust components. These amendments also helped the Japanese company to provide an increase in the mid-range torque while maintaining the power output of the previous model. The Kawasaki Versys BS6 has 66 PS of maximum power which is produced at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 61 Nm that kicks in at 7,000 rpm.

To add to the Versys BS6’s touring character, Kawasaki has increased the fuel tank capacity of the machine to 21 litres. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a larger windscreen that can be adjusted without any tools. Thanks to the wider handlebar, the riding position on this middleweight adventurer tourer is quite relaxed.

For the suspension, there is a pair of 41mm long-travel USD forks at the front with adjustable rebound damping (right-side) and adjustable preload (left-side). At the rear, an offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability has been provided. To bring the Kawasaki Versys BS6 to a halt, there are petal discs. Kawasaki has added new callipers, brake pad material, and also revised the master cylinder settings for improved braking. The rear disc size has been increased to 250mm.

The new Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 is available in only a single colour option called Candy Lime Green.

In India, Kawasaki has three products in the Versys range - Versys 1000, Versys 650, and Versys X-300. While the first two have received their BS6 update, we are still waiting for the Japanese company to launch the BS6 variant of the last model.