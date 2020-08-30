BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched, available in a new colour option

The BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan S has been launched. It was the only 650cc motorcycle remaining in the company’s Indian product line-up to get the BS6 treatment. While the Versys 650 was updated earlier this month to meet the Bharat Stage 6 emission norms, the Ninja 650 got its BS6 update in May, the same month in which the more eco-friendly Kawasaki Z650 was launched.

The BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan S has been priced at INR 5.79 lakh* which makes it INR 30,000 costlier over the BS4 version that retailed at INR 5.49 lakh*. For the extra money, the new middleweight cruiser gets a revised BS6-compliant 649cc parallel-twin engine which produces 61 PS of maximum power and 62.4 Nm of peak torque. For reference, this liquid-cooled motor in its BS4 state of tune made the same amount of power but slightly more torque (63 Nm).

To keep things fresh, Kawasaki has given the BS6 Vulcan S a new colour option. It is called Metallic Flat Raw Greystone and features a grey base paint with black and red highlights. The red pinstripes on the alloy wheels enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle.

Apart from the less polluting engine and the new colour option, no other changes have been implemented in the 235 kg (kerb weight) BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan S. The motorcycle does not get a new TFT display or an LED headlamp like the Ninja 650 and Z650 received with their BS6 update.

The BS6 Vulcan S will continue to feature Kawasaki’s Egrofit system that allows customers to set the handlebar and footpeg position as per their convenience. As far as the hardware is concerned, a pair of 41mm telescopic front forks and an off-set rear monoshock handle the suspension duties. The braking set up includes a single 300mm disc brake at the front and a 250mm disc brake at the rear aided by ABS.

*Ex-showroom