BS-VI KTM 200 Duke makes spy photo debut

Last week, we exclusively brought you the official images of the BS-VI KTM 200 Duke. Now, real-life pictures of the upcoming motorcycle that give a clearer look at it have surfaced online.

Also Read: BS-VI KTM 390 Duke Mumbai prices revealed

The front fascia, for example, shares its design with the 250 Duke, and thus comes equipped with a halogen headlight and a LED DRL. The headlight mask of the 200 Duke, unlike that of the 250 Duke, has a dual-tone finish.

The turn indicators and the tail light are full-LED units – a feature that we also saw on the old 200 Duke. The BS-VI KTM 200 Duke shares its design with the 250 Duke, 390 Duke and the international-spec 125 Duke, and thus, it looks noticeably different from the BS-IV version. The new bodywork is aggressive and more stylish than that of the old (BS-IV) motorcycle.

The instrument cluster is identical to the old motorcycle's unit. Thus, the ride related information will be displayed on an orange backlit LCD unit. A similar setup is also available on the 250 Duke.

The BS-VI KTM 200 Duke will feature a bolted sub-frame instead of a welded unit. The primary frame of the motorcycle will feature a black colour while the sub-frame will either be orange or white depending on the paint option. The official images we revealed recently showed two colour schemes – Orange and White. Both colour options use orange wheels.

While the chassis has received an upgrade, the hardware specification retains the setup from the old (BS-IV) 200 Duke. Thus, shock absorption tasks are handled by WP-sourced upside-down telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the front and the back respectively.

The KTM 200 Duke retains the underbelly exhaust setup that gives it’s a minimalistic look on the sides. The setup looks more appealing than the conventional exhaust muffler on the KTM 250 Duke and the KTM 390 Duke. Braking power comes from single discs on both ends (300 mm front/230 mm rear), while the safety net comprises a single-channel ABS.

The BS-IV 199.5 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve motor of the KTM 200 Duke produces 25 PS of peak power and 19.2 Nm of maximum torque. It is linked to a six-speed transmission. The BS-VI version's output figures shouldn't be much different.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure launched in India

The BS-VI KTM 200 Duke is likely to carry a price premium over the old (BS-IV) motorcycle’s INR 1.60 lakh ex-showroom (Delhi) tag.

[Image Source: rushlane.com]