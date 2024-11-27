BYD Expands Lineup in Norway with Sealion 7 EV

BYD has officially launched the Sealion 07 EV in Norway, rebranded as the Sealion 7 for the local market, following its earlier debut in other European regions this month. This marks the latest addition to BYD's growing lineup in Norway, which now includes seven models - Seal U, Seal, Dolphin, Tang, Atto 3, and Han.

The Sealion 7 EV is built on BYD's advanced e-Platform 3.0 Evo, an upgraded iteration of the e-Platform 3.0 introduced in China earlier this year. Offering modern technology and impressive performance, the electric SUV is already available in China across four variants, with prices starting at approximately $26,220 (RMB 189,800).

The SUV made its European premiere at the Paris Auto Show on October 14 and was officially launched at an event in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 12. BYD has confirmed that European deliveries will commence in 2025, positioning the Sealion 7 as a key player in its electric mobility strategy.

This latest launch reinforces BYD’s commitment to expanding its presence in the European EV market.