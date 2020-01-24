BS-VI KTM 390 Duke Mumbai prices revealed

IndianAutosBlog.com has got its hands on the latest KTM price list that reveals the price of the BS-VI 390 Duke. As per the price list received by us, the BS-VI KTM 390 Duke will be available at INR 2,25,353 (ex-showroom Mumbai). After the addition of the RTO charges, logistics and the insurance (1+5 years), the on-road (Mumbai) price of the motorcycle will go up to INR 3,06,631.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure to offered with Made in India luggage options

As reported earlier, KTM's BS-VI motorcycles have started to arrive at the dealerships, and thus it should not be long before it is launched. The BS-VI KTM 390 Duke will have the same design as the BS-IV model. However, it will be available in new colour schemes.

The BS-VI KTM 390 Duke will feature an orange paint for the trellis frame. Its sub-frame, on the other hand, will carry either a black or white paint depending on the colour option. The updated motorcycle will be available in two colour choices - Black and White.

The recently launched KTM 390 Adventure already features a BS-VI compliant engine, and the same motor will be installed on the 2020 KTM 390 Duke. The power and torque output figures will be the same, though - 32 kW or 43 hp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm. The six-speed gearbox, which already had an assist and a slipper clutch, will benefit from the bi-directional Quickshifter+ technology for clutchless up- and down-shifts as well in the BS-VI version.

Rest of the hardware specifications will be unaltered, and the KTM 390 Duke will continue to pack features such as 320 mm disc and a 230 rotor at the front and the back respectively to perform the anchoring duties and a switchable, dual-channel ABS. KTM has left out the Traction Control system and lean-sensitive safety electronic out from the package. Shock absorption tasks are handled by upside-down telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. The 390 Duke also retains full LED lighting, TFT colour display and ride-by-wire function.

The deliveries of the BS-VI KTM 390 Duke will begin in the first week of February 2019.