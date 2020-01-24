Here's how much the BS-VI KTM 250 Duke will cost in Mumbai

In our previous post, we reported the price of the BS-VI KTM 390 Duke. In this post, we give you the price of the BS-VI KTM 250 Duke. The latest iteration of the quarter-litre naked roadster will be priced at INR 2,00,000 (ex-showroom Mumbai). The addition of RTO charges, logistics and insurance (1+5 years) brings its on-road (Mumbai) price to INR 2,35,387.

The difference between the ex-showroom price tags is lower than what we had anticipated. While we had expected to see an INR 10,000-INR 15,000 increase, the new ex-showroom price tag is about INR 5,000 higher than before. The motorcycle has started to reach the showrooms and we expect to hear an official launch announcement very soon. The deliveries should start soon after (most likely in early February).

As reported earlier, the BS-VI KTM 250 Duke will be sold in three colour options – Black/Orange, Silver/Orange and Silver/Black. The styling upgrades are limited to the addition of new colours. The new paint options will be accompanied by updated graphics to distinguish the BS-VI model from the old (BS-IV) motorcycle. The design and the feature list, on the other hand, will remain unaltered. Thus, you would find the halogen headlight at the front along with a LED DRL, orange backlit display, muscular fuel tank and split-style seats among other features.

The details about the power and torque output of the BS-VI model's engine are not available yet, although we do not expect to see a major change in the figures. The BS-IV model's 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, for reference, produces 22 kW (30 PS) of peak power and 24 Nm of maximum torque. The single-cylinder motor is linked to a 6-speed transmission. A PASC anti-hopping clutch is also part of the package.

Hardware specifications will also remain unaltered, and the KTM 250 Duke will continue to use upside-down telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. Anchoring power will come from a 300 mm disc with four-piston radially mounted calliper and a 230 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper at the front and the back respectively.