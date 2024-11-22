2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9: The Next Big EV Unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled the all-electric 2026 IONIQ 9, a three-row SUV that marks a significant milestone for the brand. It’s the first completely new model to roll off the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) production line in Georgia, following the 2025 IONIQ 5 refresh.

Debuting at AutoMobility LA 2024 and simultaneously showcased at AutoNation Hyundai Savannah, the IONIQ 9 impressed with its sleek design and cutting-edge technology. Highlighting its luxury credentials, the SUV boasts a spacious, versatile interior with features like a 12.3-inch curved touch display and optional Relaxation Seats in the first two rows.

Also read: Autonomous Hyundai IONIQ 5 to be added to Waymo's Fleet

Packed with advanced driver-assistance systems, the IONIQ 9 aims for a 300+ mile range across all trims. A standard NACS port supports ultra-fast 800V charging, enabling a 10-80% charge in just 24 minutes via a 350-kW DC charger.

Production begins in early 2025, with sales launching in Q2. Assembled in the U.S. with local battery sourcing, the IONIQ 9 is poised to qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, making it a compelling choice for eco-conscious buyers.