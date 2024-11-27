Activa Goes Electric: Meet the Honda Activa e

Honda has entered the Indian electric two-wheeler segment with the much-anticipated Activa e. The new electric scooter will be available in two variants – Standard and Sync Duo - and five striking colors including Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Misty White, Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black.

Pricing and bookings will begin on January 1, 2025, with deliveries starting in February 2025. Initially, the e-scooter will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with plans for expansion to other cities.

Powered by two 1.5kWh swappable batteries, the Activa e offers a claimed range of 102km per charge. The batteries, developed by Honda Power Pack Energy India, are supported by Honda’s growing battery-swapping infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi, and soon Mumbai. A 6kW electric motor delivers 22Nm of peak torque, propelling the scooter from 0 to 60kmph in 7.3 seconds, with a top speed of 80kmph in Sport mode.

The e-scooter boasts a seven-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync Duo integration, offering navigation and connectivity features. Other highlights include day and night screen modes, toggle switch controls, and Honda’s H-Smart key with features like Smart Find and Smart Unlock. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels, features telescopic front forks, and uses a disc-drum brake setup.