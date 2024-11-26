What’s Hiding at Tesla’s Testing Track? Mystery Vehicles Spotted

Tesla enthusiasts are abuzz after drone footage revealed eight covered vehicles at the company's Fremont factory test track in California. Captured on November 24, 2024, the video shows a mix of vehicles lined up, with notable differences in their shapes and sizes.

The footage, shared by the YouTube channel metgodinwilderness7130, quickly gained traction online. EV fans have been speculating about what lies beneath the covers, with many believing this could be Tesla’s long-awaited lineup of new models.

One popular theory centers on the refreshed Model Y, rumored to be part of Tesla’s Project Juniper. Prototypes of this updated crossover have reportedly been spotted in China and the Bay Area, with insiders hinting at a 2025 debut.

Another possibility is the next-generation Tesla Roadster, a project that has been in development for several years. Among the vehicles, one appears to have a sleeker, low-slung body, fueling rumors that it could be the Roadster.

While the exact identities of these covered cars remain a mystery, their varying shapes—some featuring squared-off backs and others more streamlined—suggest a mix of models. For now, the lineup remains under wraps, but the speculation has only heightened anticipation for Tesla’s next big reveal.