Exclusive: BS-VI KTM 200 Duke official images leaked

Eight years after making a debut in the Indian market, the KTM 200 Duke has received a complete makeover. While the motorcycle is yet to make its official debut, we have received the leaked, official photographs of the vehicle.

In terms of design, the upcoming KTM 200 Duke will be more aggressive, with styling cues borrowed from the KTM 250 Duke and the KTM 390 Duke. Apart from the styling, the underpinnings will also receive upgrades, and the BS-VI KTM 200 Duke will use a bolted sub-frame instead of a welded unit on the old (BS-IV) model. The primary frame will be black while the sub-frame will either be orange or white depending on the colour option. As seen in the images, the BS-VI KTM 200 Duke will be available in Orange and White paint options.

The front fascia of the motorcycle is not visible, although we expect to see the KTM 250 Duke-style halogen headlight. The instrument cluster, similar to that of the 250 cc model, will most definitely be an orange backlit LCD unit.

Like the old KTM 200 Duke, the new KTM 200 Duke will feature an underbelly exhaust, instead of a conventional unit, for a clean, minimalistic look on the sides. The hardware specifications, similarly, will include inverted telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. Anchoring department will include single discs on either wheel, while the safety net will comprise a single-channel ABS – a setup that is used on the BS-IV model.

Engine specifications are not likely to change much, and the 199.5 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve motor should deliver close to 25 PS of maximum power and 19.2 Nm of peak torque. The single-cylinder mill should be linked to a six-speed transmission.

All the upgrades are likely to push the prices considerably higher. The old (BS-IV) motorcycle, for reference, is sold at INR 1.60 lakh*.

The update to the KTM 200 Duke does not mean the end of the road for the KTM 250 Duke. Regular readers would know that a BS-VI KTM 250 Duke is on the way and it has already started to arrive at the dealerships. We have even reported a detailed price breakdown (ex-showroom and on-road) for the updated 250 cc motorcycle.