BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc revealed completely by YouTuber

The BS-VI compliant Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc has been revealed completely by YouTuber Dinos Vault. The new motorcycle is visually almost the same as the outgoing BS-IV variant, save for the extra catalytic converter, the oxygen sensor and the fuel injection system replacing the carburettor.

The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc features the same decals as the BS-IV version. The instrumentation console is the same mix of digital and analogue display, with the tachometer continuing to be the latter. However, unlike on the old Pulsar 150 Twin Disc, the display comes with an engine warning light on the new Pulsar 150 Twin Disc.

The engine is the same 149.5 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled twin-spark DTS-i engine. Coupled to a 5-speed transmission, it produces 14 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 13.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm in BS-IV tune. We expect the BS-VI version to have slightly lower outputs. The suspension system will be an unchanged 37 unit conventional telescopic fork at the front and twin gas-charged springs at the rear.

Braking duties are administered by a 260 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm unit at the rear. Like the BS-IV motorcycle, the BS-VI model is expected to have a single-channel ABS unit. Similarly, the headlamp will be a halogen unit. Other features will include split seats and a clip-on style handlebar. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc’s BS-VI fuel-injected powertrain will also be shared with the Pulsar 150 (front disc only) and Pulsar 150 Neon.

In other news, Bajaj Auto recently unveiled its first electric two-wheeler, the Chetak. The electric scooter will initially be sold only in Pune and Bengaluru. The Pune-based manufacturer recently also formally signed its partnership with the British motorcycle maker Triumph. The duo will be launching a new range of middleweight motorcycles (200 cc to 750 cc) which will be priced from under INR 2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Bajaj Auto will not present at Auto Expo 2020.

[Source: YouTube]