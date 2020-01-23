Bajaj Dominar 250 confirmed, to be launched next month - Report

Citing Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, a new report says that a smaller capacity Bajaj Dominar will be introduced next month, and based on recent reports, it seems like we're about to see a Bajaj Dominar 250 break cover next month.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is one of the most value for money offering in the Indian motorcycle market despite the starting price rising from INR 1.36 lakh to INR 1.90 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi) within three years of launch. It has failed to garner the desired volumes, though.

Speaking to The Hindu Business Line recently, Rajiv Bajaj said that a smaller capacity Bajaj Dominar will be launched as early as next month. He added that this move will be a “part of the exercise to make it (Dominar brand) accessible to interested buyers.”

This smaller capacity Dominar is expected to a quarter-litre Bajaj Dominar based on the KTM 250 Duke. The company may utilise the cycle parts of the Bajaj Dominar 400 for the Dominar 250, including the likes of upside-down suspension up front and the chassis. However, the swingarm is expected to be a new unit. Also, the smaller capacity Bajaj Dominar will have thinner wheels and smaller brakes.

The powertrain is expected to be the 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the KTM 250 Duke. It is interesting to note that the 250 Duke’s powertrain originates from the 390 Duke which is also the starting point for the Bajaj Dominar 400. The quarter-litre engine in the 250 Duke produces 30 PS of power and 24 Nm of torque. However, we expect the Bajaj Dominar 250’s output to be slightly lower than 250 Duke’s figures. Bajaj Auto had followed this strategy earlier in the Pulsar 200 NS and Pulsar RS 200.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 may also carry borrow features like LED headlamp, split digital instrumentation, split seats and a twin-pod exhaust canister from the Bajaj Dominar 400. The smaller engine and other lower-end components may allow a retail price of around INR 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) for this model.

[Source: The Hindu Business Line]