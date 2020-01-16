2020 Tata Nexon (facelift) with factory-fitted sunroof snapped during its ad shoot

New spy shots giving the clearest look at the 2020 Tata Nexon in the metal yet have surfaced online. The unit seen in these pictures is has a factory-fitted sunroof, which is one of the several new features of the facelifted model. The new model can be pre-booked now for a deposit of INR 11,000.

In terms of design, the 2020 Tata Nexon is nearly identical to the Tata Nexon EV. Save for the minor differences, such as the blue highlights, for instance, there's little left not identical to the zero-emission model. In comparison to the pre-facelift model, it now carries a much bolder and matured design. Bits like the redesigned headlamps, claw-like fog lamp garnish, new bumper and the tri-arrow pattern inserts on the redesigned radiator grille are the visual highlights of the new Tata Nexon. As clearly seen in the latest spy images, it may be mistaken for an EV due to its partially covered front grille.

Coming on to the rear, the combination lamps have new, signature tri-arrow pattern and a tweaked black styling frame, the 'NEXON' branding has been relocated to the centre and the bumper has been restyled to look more aggressive.

Inside, the facelifted Tata Nexon is equipped with a more compact steering wheel and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The new features of the updated model include cruise control and rain-sensing wipers as well.

Tata Motors offers the new Nexon with the old model's 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines but in BS-VI form. The output figures are the same as those of the BS-IV version. The transmission options are also the same: 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual.

The 2020 Tata Nexon will be sold in XE, XM, XMA, XZ, XZ+, XZA+, XZ+ (O) and XZ+ (O) grades. It's obvious that it will retail at a comparatively higher price tag than before. The petrol engine variant will be up to around INR 90,000 more expensive, while the diesel engine variant will be up to around INR 1,40,000 costlier. For reference, the pre-facelift model costs in the range of INR 6.58 lakh* to INR 9.59 lakh*.

*ex-showroom, New Delhi

[Image: RushLane]