Base Tata Altroz nabs 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP [Video]

Altroz, the latest offering from Tata Motors is slated to go on sale in the Indian market on 22 January 2020. The upcoming hatchback has scored a 5-star safety rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme Global NCAP crash tests.

The Tata Altroz managed to score 16.13 points out of 17 in the adult occupant protection. The car was subjected to a front offset crash test as well as a side-impact test. Tata Motors' Maruti Baleno rival offered good protection for the head, neck, and knees, of the driver and the front passenger. The bodyshell of the car was rated to be stable and said to be "capable of withstanding further loadings".

While the adult occupant protection was highly impressive, the child occupant protection was mediocre, resulting in 29 points out of 49 overall points a 3-star rating in child occupant safety.



The protection for the 18 months old child dummy was rated to be good with the CRS installed rearward facing along with the standard ISOFIX anchorages. But on the other hand, the 3-year-old CRS was installed forward-facing, and the backrest of the child seat got unlatched due to the crash impact and the dummy's head made a contact with the car's interior which led to the points deduction. Other weak points that led to a 3-star child occupant safety rating included the lack of three-point belts in all seating positions and the no possibility of disconnecting the passenger airbag when a rearward-facing CRS was installed at the passenger seat.

The standard safety features of the Tata Altroz include rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system and ISOFIX anchorages.

The Tata Altroz has now become the second made-in-India car to score a full 5 stars from Global NCAP, after the Tata Nexon. It is based on Tata Motors' new ALFA-Arc platform. In terms of mechanicals, it currently comes with two BS-VI compliant engine options, including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit delivering 86 PS and 113 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel unit churning out 90 PS and 200 Nm. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard. An automatic transmission option, likely a dual-clutch unit, will be introduced later.

Pre-bookings for the Tata Altroz are open now, for a deposit of INR 21,000. Check out our review of the upcoming hatchback here.