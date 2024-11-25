Pop Icon Shakira to Giveaway Her Lamborghini Urus to a Lucky Fan

Pop icon Shakira is making headlines not just for her music but for her generosity, as she plans to give away her Lamborghini Urus to one fortunate fan. This isn’t just any Urus—it’s the one featured in her music video for Soltera and boasts a unique design created by Shakira herself.

In a recent Instagram post, the Colombian superstar shared the news while seated in the driver's seat of the customized V8-powered SUV. Accompanied by Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, she expressed her desire to pass on the car to a deserving fan.

“This car is super cool,” Yatra said, admiring the sleek vehicle, to which Shakira replied, “I designed it.” Later in the conversation, she added, “I’ll give it to a fan, someone who is happy in the car.”

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine which helps it sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h.

Shakira’s Urus stands out with its custom purple paint, black alloy wheels, fluorescent green brake calipers, and a distinctive interior featuring white leather seats accented with neon seat belts, trims, and a steering wheel wrap.

This giveaway continues to highlight Shakira’s love for cars and her personal touch in her vehicles. In 2022, she famously spent €14 million to ship 10 cars to the U.S. after relocating from Spain.

With her giveaway announcement, Shakira has left fans eagerly awaiting more details on how to become the lucky owner of this bespoke Lamborghini.