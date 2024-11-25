Limited-Time Price Cut on Tesla Model Y in China

Tesla has rolled out an exclusive year-end offer for the Model Y in China, potentially hinting at an update to the popular electric crossover.

Chinese customers placing orders for the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or long-range all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants of the Model Y between November 25 and December 31 will enjoy a RMB 10,000 ($1,380) discount at the time of final payment. This limited-time offer excludes the high-performance AWD version, which starts at RMB 354,900, while the RWD and long-range AWD models are priced at RMB 249,900 and RMB 290,900, respectively.

The discount applies to custom orders, existing stock, and showroom models, but excludes test-drive units and official used cars. Deliveries must be completed by December 31, as the offer automatically expires afterward.

Tesla's strategic pricing move could be an effort to boost year-end sales while preparing for upcoming updates to its Model Y lineup.

