BMW Integrates Driverless Tech in Production Facilities

The BMW Group is pushing the boundaries of production automation with its innovative Automated Driving In-Plant (AFW) technology. This high-tech solution, part of the BMW iFACTORY initiative, enables new vehicles to navigate production facilities autonomously.

After successful testing and CE certification at the Dingolfing plant, AFW is now operational at scale. The technology is also being rolled out at the Leipzig plant, with more BMW production facilities, including Regensburg, Oxford, and Debrecen, set to adopt it by 2025.

Currently, AFW supports models like the BMW 5 Series, 7 Series, MINI Countryman, and others. At Dingolfing, vehicles autonomously traverse over a kilometer from assembly to the finishing area using advanced LIDAR infrastructure—the largest in Europe. The system employs cloud-based architecture, integrating external sensors and movement planners for precise navigation, regardless of a vehicle’s equipment.

BMW’s Leipzig plant aims to automate 90% of its BMW and MINI models, signaling a new era of efficiency. Future applications will include testing zones and outdoor distribution areas, with on-board vehicle technology increasingly complementing external sensors.

Collaborating with Swiss startup Embotech AG, BMW continues to innovate, setting new standards for automation and digitalization in automotive manufacturing.