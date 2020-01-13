2020 Tata Nexon, 2020 Tata Tiago and 2020 Tata Tigor revealed, pre-bookings open

Soon after a series of leaks in the media, Tata Motors has revealed the 2020 Tata Nexon, 2020 Tata Tiago and the 2020 Tata Tigor. Pre-bookings for all three facelifted models are now open, for a deposit of INR 11,000.

2020 Tata Nexon

The 2020 Tata Nexon features the same design as the Tata Nexon EV. It flaunts a more aggressive front fascia with sharper elements such as the newly designed headlamps and radiator grille, more muscular bumper with squarish outer ends, new fog lamps and much more. On the sides, there are new 16-inch alloy wheels, while the most prominent change at the rear is the tweaked tail lamps.

The 2020 Tata Nexon is available with the same 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines as the old model. However, while these engines and their outputs are the same (110 PS at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm), they are cleaner and comply with the latest, BS-VI emission norms. The transmission choices are also the same: 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual. The most noteworthy change on the inside is an all-new, semi-digital instrument cluster.

Foliage, Tectonic Blue, Flame Red, Calgary White, Daytona Grey and Pure Silver are the colour choices, and a contrasting roof can be opted with any of them. The new model will be sold in XE, XM, XMA, XZ, XZ+, XZA+, XZ+ (O) and XZ+ (O) grades. To know more about the 2020 Tata Nexon, go to our dedicated report of the same.

Compared to the BS-IV Tata Nexon, the BS-VI Tata Nexon will be up to around INR 90,000 (petrol)/INR 1,40,000 (diesel) more expensive. For reference, the outgoing, BS-IV Tata Nexon's prices range from INR 6,73,457-10,34,706* (petrol)/INR 7,89,245-11,40,071* (diesel).

2020 Tata Tiago and 2020 Tata Tigor

The 2020 Tata Tiago and 2020 Tata Tigor look a bit more stylish because of sharper elements at the front. The headlamps have been tweaked to look slimmer and be in harmony with the sleek new radiator grille that features the company's signature Tri-Arrow pattern.

Also worth noting at the front are the full-width chrome strip underlining the headlamps and the radiator grille, a more expressive bumper that carries a sportier design, reshaped lower air dam, new fog lamps and newly designed bonnet with better sculpting for more definition. The sides look the same, while the rear-end of the hatchback has a new bumper. The sedan is distinguished from the hatchback with a bolder styling, which is achieved with additional chrome inserts (in the upper grille and the lower grille) and LED DRLs.

The 2020 Tata Tiago is available in Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Victor Yellow, Pure Silver, Tectonic Blue and Daytona Grey colours. The 2020 Tata Tigor is available in Pure Silver, Deep Red, Pearlescent White, Arizona Blue and Daytona Grey colours.

With the facelift, the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor have lost their 1.05L diesel engine. The 1.2L petrol engine is standard now. It has been upgraded to conform to BS-VI emission norms, but its output figures should be the same - 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 3,500 rpm. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual are the transmission choices.

The BS-IV Tata Tiago will be up to around INR 45,000 more expensive than the BS-IV Tata Tiago. The BS-VI Tata Tigor will be up to around INR 50,000 more expensive than the BS-IV Tata Tigor. For reference, the old hatchback and sedan's prices (petrol) range from INR 4,54,990-6,46,993* and INR 5,64,990-7,49,994* respectively.

*Ex-showroom Delhi