Tata Motors to set up 300 fast-charging stations by March 2020 - Report

On Thursday, Tata Motors revealed its upcoming fully-electric SUV, the Nexon EV, to the world. Gearing up for its January 2020 launch, the company is now working on installing 300 charging stations across the country. 50 of these are already up and ready. A similar approach is followed by MG Motor India for its upcoming ZS EV.

Tata Motors plans to utilise the strength of its group companies to fuel its EVs operations. It has joined hands with Tata Power in order to come up with new charging stations. It will also use its parent company's electronics retail chain Croma to display the Tata Nexon EV.

“We are proud that the group’s entities are diversified and have expertise in varied segments. We are leveraging the strength to make EVs more popular,” said Shailesh Chandra, president of the electric mobility business and corporate strategy, Tata Motors. “We plan to set up 300 fast-charging stations by the end of this financial year, of which we have already installed 50,” he added.

Tata AutoComp Systems, the group’s automotive component manufacturing branch, has gone into a strategic partnership with Guoxuan High-Tech in order to manufacture EV battery packs. The JV company has already initiated operation out of a Pune-based plant. Tata AutoComp Systems has also joined hands with an Australian company Tritium for DC fast-chargers manufacturing.

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a single electric motor that generates 129 PS and 254 Nm of torque. A 30.2 kWh battery pack is standard.

The Tata Nexon EV will be launched in January 2020 and will cost somewhere around INR 14-17 lakh (ex-showroom). This will make it the most affordable electric SUV available in the market. The closest rivals (MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric) sit in a much higher price segment. It is capable of delivering a similar 300 km+ driving range. Tata Motors has already started the official pre-bookings of the Nexon EV.

[Source: Business Standard]