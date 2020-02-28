2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) variants, specs & fuel economy figures leaked

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will be launched in India on 26 March. Less than a month before its launch, its variants, engines, transmissions and fuel economy figures have leaked online.

Hyundai will offer the 2020 Verna in India with three engines and four transmissions. In total, there will be five engine-transmission combinations available.

2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) - Mechanical Configurations

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout Fuel Economy Rating 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 17.1 km/l 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD 18.1 km/l 1.0L turbocharged petrol 120 PS 177 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 17.8 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 21.4 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD 18.3 km/l

Hyundai will offer the 2020 Verna in S, S+, SX and SX (O) trims.

2020 Hyundai Verna - Variant Structure

Mechanical Configuration\Trim S S+ SX SX (O) 1.5L petrol-MT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 1.5L petrol-CVT - - ✓ ✓ 1.0L petrol-DCT - - ✓ - 1.5L diesel-MT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 1.5L diesel-AT - - ✓ ✓

The 2020 Hyundai Verna would be identical to the 2020 Hyundai Solaris that was launched in Russia earlier this month. The same was the case for the pre-facelift cars. The new sedan will feature a new, larger radiator grille, more expressive headlamps, sportier bumpers and alloy wheels and tweaked rear combination lamps.

2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) - New Features

LED headlamps

LED tail lights

Twin-tip exhaust outlet (exclusively with 1.0L petrol engine)

Paddle shifters (exclusively with 1.0L petrol engine)

Front parking sensors (exclusively with 1.0L petrol engine)

All-black interior with red inserts (exclusively with 1.0L petrol engine)

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in eSIM

Bluelink connected car services

2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) - Colours

Typhoon Silver

Starry Night

Titan Grey

Fiery Red

Phantom Black

Polar White

The prices of the 2020 Hyundai Verna may start at around INR 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2020 Honda City also will likely be launched towards the of March.

[Source: rushlane.com]