2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) variants, specs & fuel economy figures leaked

28/02/2020 - 17:30 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The 2020 Hyundai Verna will be launched in India on 26 March. Less than a month before its launch, its variants, engines, transmissions and fuel economy figures have leaked online.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will feature a sportier exterior.

Hyundai will offer the 2020 Verna in India with three engines and four transmissions. In total, there will be five engine-transmission combinations available.

2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) - Mechanical Configurations

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain LayoutFuel Economy Rating
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD17.1 km/l
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWD18.1 km/l
1.0L turbocharged petrol120 PS177 Nm7-speed DCTFWD17.8 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD21.4 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWD18.3 km/l

Hyundai will offer the 2020 Verna in S, S+, SX and SX (O) trims.

2020 Hyundai Verna - Variant Structure

Mechanical Configuration\TrimSS+SXSX (O)
1.5L petrol-MT
1.5L petrol-CVT--
1.0L petrol-DCT---
1.5L diesel-MT
1.5L diesel-AT--

The 2020 Hyundai Verna would be identical to the 2020 Hyundai Solaris that was launched in Russia earlier this month. The same was the case for the pre-facelift cars. The new sedan will feature a new, larger radiator grille, more expressive headlamps, sportier bumpers and alloy wheels and tweaked rear combination lamps.

2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) - New Features

  • LED headlamps
  • LED tail lights
  • Twin-tip exhaust outlet (exclusively with 1.0L petrol engine)
  • Paddle shifters (exclusively with 1.0L petrol engine)
  • Front parking sensors (exclusively with 1.0L petrol engine)
  • All-black interior with red inserts (exclusively with 1.0L petrol engine)
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in eSIM
  • Bluelink connected car services

2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) - Colours

  • Typhoon Silver
  • Starry Night
  • Titan Grey
  • Fiery Red
  • Phantom Black
  • Polar White

The interior design of the Hyundai Verna will remain largely unchanged.

The prices of the 2020 Hyundai Verna may start at around INR 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2020 Honda City also will likely be launched towards the of March.

[Source: rushlane.com]

2020 Hyundai Verna (2020 Hyundai Solaris) - Image Gallery

