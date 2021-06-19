New Hyundai Creta Launched Overseas With A Slight Redesign

South Korean automaker Hyundai has just unveiled a slightly updated Creta SUV for the overseas market. The updated Creta is expected to go on sale first in left-hand drive markets like Russia and China, followed by other regions. The new Creta that is being launched in Russia will be replacing the previous-generation Creta that was discontinued in India last year. It is not to be confused with the major facelift of the Creta whose spy shots have surfaced recently.

The updated Hyundai Creta that will be going on sale in Russia gets different styling for its grille and bumper. The cascading grille has a slightly redesigned shape with the grille-inserts getting a new design that looks similar to the one in the Alcazar. The chin of the updated Creta is more prominent with a larger air intake that features a faux brushed aluminum finish.

The side profile of the SUV looks largely similar except for the new alloy wheels depending on the variant. Over to the rear, the updated Creta gets a plastic panel that connects the two taillights that have been redesigned and now feature vertical creases, one on each side, instead. The connected taillight design that can be seen on the India-spec Creta has been ditched due to the upper extensions of the taillights being much shorter. The rear bumper itself is of a much simpler design, with faux brushed aluminum inserts at the middle.

Powering the Hyundai Creta that will go on sale in Russia will be either a 1.6-litre or a 2.0-litre petrol engine option mated to either a manual or an automatic transmission. Also, depending on the market, some variants will come with AWD as standard.

In India, prices for the second-generation Hyundai Creta start from Rs 9.9 lakh for the base E trim, going up to Rs 17.70 lakh for the flagship SX Opt Turbo Dualtone variant, ex-showroom. It is offered with 3 engines options – 2 petrol and 1 diesel. You get a 1.5-litre petrol making which makes 114 PS and 144 Nm of max power and torque figures. The range-topping 1.4-litre turbo petrol churns out 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak power and torque. Meanwhile, the Diesel is a 1.5-litre four-pot which puts out max power and torque figures of 115 PS and 250 Nm respectively. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter auto, and a 7-speed DCT auto exclusive for the turbo-petrol variant.

