2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed ahead of world premiere next week

Hyundai has revealed the interior of the 2020 i20. The India-bound all-new premium hatchback will have its world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on 3 March.

The interior of the 2020 Hyundai i20 is noticeably more upmarket. The designers have taken a minimalist approach and given a very elegant appeal overall. The horizontal dashboard is sleeker and so is the compact centre console. The luxury car-style new steering wheel is inspired by that of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. The air vents and the horizontal blades stretching cross the width remind us of the flat air vent strip seen in the Audi Q8.

The instrument cluster is a 10.25-inch fully digital colour display. Its colour changes based on the selected drive mode - blue in Normal, green in Eco and orange in Sport. The infotainment system also has a 10.25-inch colour display. It integrates Hyundai Bluelink Telematics and a number of other new connectivity features. Bluelink services available in this car include Find My Car, remote lock services, navigation to local POI, vehicle alarm information and maintenance reports. Ambient lighting technology is included in the all-new Euro-styled hatchback.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 also features LED ambient lighting technology and a new Bose system that comprises eight speakers, including a subwoofer. The redesigned model is more practical, thanks to increased seating space for rear passengers and more (+25 litres) boot space (351 litres). A decreased beltline and a small quarter glass behind the rear door provide improved visibility.

The Turkey-made all-new Hyundai i20 will measure 4,040 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height. It will have a 2,580 mm wheelbase. The India-made car will be a little shorter in length (not more than 4,000 mm) to avoid attracting higher GST.

European 2020 Hyundai i20 - Technical Specifications

Engines & performance 1.2 MPi 1.0 T-GDi 100 PS 1.0 T-GDi 100 PS 48V 1.0 T-GDi 120 PS 48V Emission standard EURO 6d EURO 6d EURO 6d EURO 6d Type 4 Cylinder MPi gasoline 3 Cylinder Turbo GDi gasoline 3 Cylinder Turbo GDi gasoline with 48V mild hybrid system 3 Cylinder Turbo GDi gasoline with 48V mild hybrid system Displacement [cc] 1197 998 998 998 Maximum power [PS/kW @ rpm] 84 / 61.8 @ 6000 100 / 73.5 @ 6000 100 / 73.5 @ 6000 120 / 88.2 @ 6000 Maximum torque [Nm @ rpm] 118 @ 4000 172 @ 1500 172 @ 1500 200 @ 2000 Transmission 5MT 6MT / 7DCT 6iMT / 7DCT 6iMT / 7DCT Acceleration 0 to 100 kph [s] 13.1 10.4 / 11.4 10.4 / 11.4 10.2 / 10.3

The next-gen Hyundai i20 will reach Indian showrooms in June.