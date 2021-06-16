Hyundai IONIQ 6 - Second IONIQ Model - Spied Testing For The First Time

Hyundai has been working on expanding their IONIQ range of EVs for some time. Following the Hyundai IONIQ 5 that was revealed earlier this year, the second model in the lineup will be the IONIQ 6. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has now been spied testing abroad for the first time. Codenamed as the CE, the IONIQ 6 will be second model to be underpinned by the E-GMP architecture, and it is expected to debut in the market sometime in 2022. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 sedan will be based on the 'Prophecy' concept EV that the brand had showcased earlier last year.

In terms of design, the Hyundai Prophecy concept was an evolution of the brand's ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language that's also seen on the Creta and the i20 in India. The Prophecy concept was designed with a a focus on aerodynamic efficiency, and so will be true for the IONIQ 6. As you can see in the spy images, the spied test mule has heavily raked roofline, minimal bodywork creases, and innovative propeller-style wheel designs that help channel air down the side of the car’s body. What will be really interesting to see is how Hyundai adapts the rear deck spoiler from the concept to the final production model.

Another major takeaway from these spy images are the short front and rear overhangs. As mentioned earlier, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 will be built on the E-GMP architecture, which is a dedicated EV platform with fast charging capabilities and will inherently offer a great driving range, thanks to a long wheelbase allowing for a larger battery with more cells. The IONIQ 6 boasts of a long and low profile, and the EV’s sleek body marks a departure from the styling of the IONIQ 5, which is characterized by straight lines and sharp angles. The test mule was, however, heavily camouflaged, as Hyundai tried their best to avoid prying eyes.

The dedicated EV platform will also allow Hyundai to reimagine the interior of the IONIQ 6 as a “smart living space”. It could have features such as reclining and revolving seats, wireless connectivity and connected car tech along with excellent space management for storage. The paradigm shift will also be extended to the user interface of the software, which will be simple, intuitive and ergonomically designed to help passengers feel comfortable. The IONIQ 6 is also touted to have a futuristic ‘relax mode’ function that takes advantage of the car’s autonomous capabilities, allowing the passengers to be completely at ease.

The production-spec Hyundai IONIQ 6 is likely to come in two versions. The entry-level variant will likely have a single 218hp electric motor on the rear axle, drawing power from a 73 kWh lithium-ion battery. Given that the IONIQ 5 can deliver up to 550km of range, the IONIQ 6 could deliver a range of up to 650km or even 700km. The higher-spec version will likely come with a dual motor setup with 313hp and could deliver a driving range of up to 500 km. The IONIQ range will be completed in early 2024 with the launch of a larger SUV, to be called as IONIQ 7.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

