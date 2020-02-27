Hyundai to launch 2020 Verna (facelift) in India on 26 March - Report

Hyundai will launch the 2020 Verna (facelift) in India on 26 March, says a new report from Team-BHP. Before the new premium sedan, the company will launch the 2020 Creta premium SUV, on 17 March.

The India-made 2020 Hyundai Verna will most likely have the same design as the Russia-made 2020 Hyundai Verna (2020 Hyundai Solaris). The new sedan will have a more appealing front-end with a sportier design for the radiator grille, headlamps and the bumper. Unlike the old car's headlamps, its headlamps will be LED units.

The sides and rear-end of the 2020 Hyundai Verna won't look much different from the same angles of the old model. There'll be new alloy wheels, tweaked, LED tail lights and a more stylish bumper on the refreshed premium sedan. The interior will be barely any different in terms of design. The only major change on the inside could be a new infotainment system with a bigger, 8-inch display.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming cars and SUVs under INR 10 lakh

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will likely be offered with three new engines and two new transmissions. The new engines and transmissions should be shared with the Hyundai Venue, the 2020 Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

India-made 2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) - Engines & transmissions*

1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm) with 6-speed MT/CVT

1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) with 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm) with 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

The old, BS-IV Hyundai Verna is priced from INR 8.18 lakh**. The prices of the new, BS-VI Hyundai Verna may start at around INR 8.50 lakh**. Around the same time as this model, the all-new 2020 Honda City will be launched in India. Know more about the upcoming Japanese premium sedan here.

*Expected

**Ex-showroom Delhi

[Source: team-bhp.com]