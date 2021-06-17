Hyundai Alcazar Detailed in Yet Another Walkaround Video

Hyundai is all set to launch the Alcazar SUV in India on June 18, 2021. The company has already opened bookings for the Alcazar, with the token amount pegged at INR 25,000. The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a 7-seater version of the Creta and it is the brand's first three-row SUV in India in a really long time. Ahead of its launch, here's a walkaround video of the upcoming SUV from a dealership yard, taking you through all the exterior and interior details.
Hyundai Alcazar - Exterior Design
The production-spec Alcazar actually has a lot in common with the Creta. Some of the body panels like the front fenders, bonnet and even all four doors are identical to that of the Creta. The most significant changes only come after the C-Pillar. Up front, the Alcazar gets a unique grille design with a diamond-studded pattern and a chrome surround. The front bumper design too has been slightly updated and features new fog lamps. Just like the Creta, the Alcazar features plenty of chrome up front. The keen eyed among you will also notice a new chrome element within the split LED headlamp setup, further differentiating it from the Creta.
Hyundai Alcazar - Interior Design
The interior of the Hyundai Alcazar gets a dual-tone brown and black finish for the dashboard and the upholstery, and it looks quite more premium than the Creta. That said, the overall dashboard design is identical to that of the Creta. Another major upgrade over the Creta is a new 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with configurable displays. The Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.
In its 6-seater variant, the Alcazar comes with captain chairs for the middle row with a unique fixed floor-mounted armrest with cupholders and extra storage space in the middle. In the 7-seater variant, it gets a bench seat in the middle row. The seats also have a sliding function to adjust space in the third row. You can access the third row by a simple one-touch tip and tumble seats (60:40 split). Although the third row of the Alcazar is wide enough to seat two adults, it must be said that legroom is a bit on the limited side. While it should be fine for adults on short journeys, it is better suited to children or small-sized adults.
- 10.25-inch Multi-Display Digital Cluster
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system withy Android Auto, Apple Carplay
- Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)
- Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display
- Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder
- Front Row Sliding Sunvisor
- Side Foot Step
- Rear Window Sunshade
- Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof
- 2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)
- Drive Mode Select (COMFORT | ECO | SPORT)
- Traction Control Modes (SNOW | SAND | MUD)
- Puddle Lamps with Hyundai Logo Projection
- 64 Colors Ambient Lighting
- 360-degree parking camera
- Power Driver Seat – 8 Way
- Advanced Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)
Hyundai Alcazar - Powertrain Options
The Hyundai Alcazar will be available with four powertrains, including 2.0-litre Petrol MPi engine and 1.5-litre Diesel CRDi engine with options of a 6-Speed Manual and 6-Speed Automatic transmissions. The petrol mill, combined with 6-Speed manual transmission, will be capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds*, while both the petrol MPI engine and the Diesel CRDi engine will offer best-in-segment fuel efficiency with 6-Speed Manual as well as 6-Speed Automatic transmissions.
|Displacement
|Maximum Power
|Maximum Torque
|Transmission
|2.0 l Petrol MPi
|1,999 cc
|117 kW (159 PS) / 6,500 r/min
|191 Nm (19.5 kgm) / 4,500 r/min
|6-Speed Manual
|6-Speed Automatic
|1.5 l Diesel CRDi
|1,493 cc
|84.6 kW (115 PS)/ 4,000 r/min
|250 Nm (25.5 kgm) / 1,500-2,750 r/min
|6-Speed Manual
|6-Speed Automatic
Hyundai Alcazar will even come with a Drive Mode Selector, that will offer Comfort, Eco and Sport modes. Furthermore, the Alcazar will also be equipped with Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand and Mud). If the carmaker is to be believed, the new model has been tested on 15 drive tracks for various road driving conditions and has undergone comprehensive durability testing in GVW condition across hilly terrains, rural and highway roads in hot & dry conditions.
Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.
*Based on internal testing results