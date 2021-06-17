Hyundai Alcazar Detailed in Yet Another Walkaround Video

Hyundai is all set to launch the Alcazar SUV in India on June 18, 2021. The company has already opened bookings for the Alcazar, with the token amount pegged at INR 25,000. The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a 7-seater version of the Creta and it is the brand's first three-row SUV in India in a really long time. Ahead of its launch, here's a walkaround video of the upcoming SUV from a dealership yard, taking you through all the exterior and interior details.

Hyundai Alcazar - Exterior Design

The production-spec Alcazar actually has a lot in common with the Creta. Some of the body panels like the front fenders, bonnet and even all four doors are identical to that of the Creta. The most significant changes only come after the C-Pillar. Up front, the Alcazar gets a unique grille design with a diamond-studded pattern and a chrome surround. The front bumper design too has been slightly updated and features new fog lamps. Just like the Creta, the Alcazar features plenty of chrome up front. The keen eyed among you will also notice a new chrome element within the split LED headlamp setup, further differentiating it from the Creta.

In profile, up until the C-Pillar, the Alcazar is pretty similar to the Creta. Beyond that, however, things change completely. The Alcazar gets a distinct rear quarter glass area and Hyundai has even managed to retain the 'lightning arc' element of the Creta. It also seems a little more proportionate, thanks to the longer rear overhang. The sloping roofline is now gone and the tail gate is much more upright than before. It gets brand new wrap-around tail lamps and a re-profiled rear bumper with dual exhaust tips and a faux brushed aluminum skid plate. The SUV also rides on new stylish dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.

Hyundai Alcazar - Interior Design

The interior of the Hyundai Alcazar gets a dual-tone brown and black finish for the dashboard and the upholstery, and it looks quite more premium than the Creta. That said, the overall dashboard design is identical to that of the Creta. Another major upgrade over the Creta is a new 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with configurable displays. The Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

In its 6-seater variant, the Alcazar comes with captain chairs for the middle row with a unique fixed floor-mounted armrest with cupholders and extra storage space in the middle. In the 7-seater variant, it gets a bench seat in the middle row. The seats also have a sliding function to adjust space in the third row. You can access the third row by a simple one-touch tip and tumble seats (60:40 split). Although the third row of the Alcazar is wide enough to seat two adults, it must be said that legroom is a bit on the limited side. While it should be fine for adults on short journeys, it is better suited to children or small-sized adults.

10.25-inch Multi-Display Digital Cluster

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system withy Android Auto, Apple Carplay

Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

Side Foot Step

Rear Window Sunshade

Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)

Drive Mode Select (COMFORT | ECO | SPORT)

Traction Control Modes (SNOW | SAND | MUD)

Puddle Lamps with Hyundai Logo Projection

64 Colors Ambient Lighting

360-degree parking camera

Power Driver Seat – 8 Way

Advanced Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)

Hyundai Alcazar - Powertrain Options