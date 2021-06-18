Hyundai Alcazar Launched In India; Price Starts From INR 16.30 Lakh

Hyundai has finally launched the much-awaited Alcazar in India today, with prices starting from INR 16.30 lakh for the petrol versions, while the diesel variants are priced from INR 16.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The prices are, however, only introductory. The Hyundai Alcazar is available in three trim levels - Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The company has already commenced bookings for the Alcazar earlier this month, with the token amount pegged at INR 25,000. The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a 7-seater version of the Creta and it is the brand's first three-row SUV in India in a really long time.
|Petrol 7-Seater
|Petrol 6-Seater
|Diesel 7-Seater
|Diesel 6-Seater
|Prestige MT
|INR 16.30 lakh
|INR 16.45 lakh
|INR 16.53 lakh
|INR 16.68 lakh
|Prestige AT
|INR 17.93 lakh
|INR 18.01 lakh
|Platinum MT
|INR 18.22 lakh
|INR 18.45 lakh
|Platinum AT
|INR 19.56 lakh
|INR 19.79 lakh
|Signature MT
|INR 18.71 lakh
|INR 18.94 lakh
|Signature AT
|INR 19.85 lakh
|INR 19.99 lakh
Hyundai Alcazar - Exterior Design
The Hyundai Alcazar actually has a lot in common with the Creta. Some of the body panels like the front fenders, bonnet and even all four doors are identical to that of the Creta. The most significant changes only come after the C-Pillar. Up front, the Alcazar gets a unique grille design with a diamond-studded pattern and a chrome surround. The front bumper design too has been slightly updated and features new fog lamps. Just like the Creta, the Alcazar features plenty of chrome up front. The keen eyed among you will also notice a new chrome element within the split LED headlamp setup, further differentiating it from the Creta.
In profile, up until the C-Pillar, the Alcazar is pretty similar to the Creta. Beyond that, however, things change completely. The Alcazar gets a distinct rear quarter glass area and Hyundai has even managed to retain the 'lightning arc' element of the Creta. It also seems a little more proportionate, thanks to the longer rear overhang. The sloping roofline is now gone and the tail gate is much more upright than before. It gets brand new wrap-around tail lamps and a re-profiled rear bumper with dual exhaust tips and a faux brushed aluminum skid plate.
The SUV rides on new stylish dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels (compared to the Creta’s 17-inchers). The Alcazar is available with six different color options - Taiga Brown, Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Titan Grey, Phantom Black and Starry Night - of which two colours (white and grey) will be offered in a dual-tone scheme. The Alcazar is also noticeably longer than the Creta, thanks to a 150mm longer wheelbase, measuring 2,760mm in length.
Also Read : Hyundai IONIQ 6 - Second IONIQ Model - Spied Testing For The First Time
Hyundai Alcazar - Interior and Features
The interior of the Hyundai Alcazar gets a dual-tone brown and black finish for the dashboard and the upholstery, and it looks quite more premium than the Creta. That said, the overall dashboard design is identical to that of the Creta. Another major upgrade over the Creta is a new 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with configurable displays. Unlike the i20 and the Verna, that come with backlit LCD digital instrument clusters, the Alcazar uses a full-fledged colour screen, akin to the ones seen on Hyundai models abroad.
The Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. In its 6-seater variant, the Alcazar comes with captain chairs for the middle row with a unique fixed floor-mounted armrest with cupholders and extra storage space in the middle. In the 7-seater variant, it gets a bench seat in the middle row. The seats also have a sliding function to adjust space in the third row. You can access the third row by a simple one-touch tip and tumble seats (60:40 split). Although the third row of the Alcazar is wide enough to seat two adults, it must be said that legroom is a bit on the limited side. While it should be fine for adults on short journeys, it is better suited to children or small-sized adults.
That said, the seats are otherwise comfortable and supportive and NVH levels are very well controlled even in the third row. The leather quality is also top-notch. Third-row passengers also have the convenience of dedicated AC vents with blower controls, cupholders and USB charging as well. The third row of seats gets its own reclining function and can also be folded flat for increased boot space. Here's a look at the features list on offer with the Alcazar.
- 10.25-inch Multi-Display Digital Cluster
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system withy Android Auto, Apple Carplay
- Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)
- Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display
- Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder
- Front Row Sliding Sunvisor
- Side Foot Step
- Rear Window Sunshade
- Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof
- 2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)
- Drive Mode Select (COMFORT | ECO | SPORT)
- Traction Control Modes (SNOW | SAND | MUD)
- Puddle Lamps with Hyundai Logo Projection
- 64 Colors Ambient Lighting
- 360-degree parking camera
- Lane Changing Camera
- Power Driver Seat – 8 Way
- Advanced Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)
Also Read : Hyundai Creta to Gain SX Executive Trim - INR 79,000 Cheaper Than SX Model