Hyundai Alcazar Launched In India; Price Starts From INR 16.30 Lakh

Hyundai has finally launched the much-awaited Alcazar in India today, with prices starting from INR 16.30 lakh for the petrol versions, while the diesel variants are priced from INR 16.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The prices are, however, only introductory. The Hyundai Alcazar is available in three trim levels - Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The company has already commenced bookings for the Alcazar earlier this month, with the token amount pegged at INR 25,000. The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a 7-seater version of the Creta and it is the brand's first three-row SUV in India in a really long time.

Petrol 7-Seater Petrol 6-Seater Diesel 7-Seater Diesel 6-Seater Prestige MT INR 16.30 lakh INR 16.45 lakh INR 16.53 lakh INR 16.68 lakh Prestige AT INR 17.93 lakh INR 18.01 lakh Platinum MT INR 18.22 lakh INR 18.45 lakh Platinum AT INR 19.56 lakh INR 19.79 lakh Signature MT INR 18.71 lakh INR 18.94 lakh Signature AT INR 19.85 lakh INR 19.99 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar - Exterior Design

The Hyundai Alcazar actually has a lot in common with the Creta. Some of the body panels like the front fenders, bonnet and even all four doors are identical to that of the Creta. The most significant changes only come after the C-Pillar. Up front, the Alcazar gets a unique grille design with a diamond-studded pattern and a chrome surround. The front bumper design too has been slightly updated and features new fog lamps. Just like the Creta, the Alcazar features plenty of chrome up front. The keen eyed among you will also notice a new chrome element within the split LED headlamp setup, further differentiating it from the Creta.

In profile, up until the C-Pillar, the Alcazar is pretty similar to the Creta. Beyond that, however, things change completely. The Alcazar gets a distinct rear quarter glass area and Hyundai has even managed to retain the 'lightning arc' element of the Creta. It also seems a little more proportionate, thanks to the longer rear overhang. The sloping roofline is now gone and the tail gate is much more upright than before. It gets brand new wrap-around tail lamps and a re-profiled rear bumper with dual exhaust tips and a faux brushed aluminum skid plate.

The SUV rides on new stylish dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels (compared to the Creta’s 17-inchers). The Alcazar is available with six different color options - Taiga Brown, Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Titan Grey, Phantom Black and Starry Night - of which two colours (white and grey) will be offered in a dual-tone scheme. The Alcazar is also noticeably longer than the Creta, thanks to a 150mm longer wheelbase, measuring 2,760mm in length.

Also Read : Hyundai IONIQ 6 - Second IONIQ Model - Spied Testing For The First Time

Hyundai Alcazar - Interior and Features

The interior of the Hyundai Alcazar gets a dual-tone brown and black finish for the dashboard and the upholstery, and it looks quite more premium than the Creta. That said, the overall dashboard design is identical to that of the Creta. Another major upgrade over the Creta is a new 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with configurable displays. Unlike the i20 and the Verna, that come with backlit LCD digital instrument clusters, the Alcazar uses a full-fledged colour screen, akin to the ones seen on Hyundai models abroad.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. In its 6-seater variant, the Alcazar comes with captain chairs for the middle row with a unique fixed floor-mounted armrest with cupholders and extra storage space in the middle. In the 7-seater variant, it gets a bench seat in the middle row. The seats also have a sliding function to adjust space in the third row. You can access the third row by a simple one-touch tip and tumble seats (60:40 split). Although the third row of the Alcazar is wide enough to seat two adults, it must be said that legroom is a bit on the limited side. While it should be fine for adults on short journeys, it is better suited to children or small-sized adults.

That said, the seats are otherwise comfortable and supportive and NVH levels are very well controlled even in the third row. The leather quality is also top-notch. Third-row passengers also have the convenience of dedicated AC vents with blower controls, cupholders and USB charging as well. The third row of seats gets its own reclining function and can also be folded flat for increased boot space. Here's a look at the features list on offer with the Alcazar.

10.25-inch Multi-Display Digital Cluster

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system withy Android Auto, Apple Carplay

Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

Side Foot Step

Rear Window Sunshade

Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)

Drive Mode Select (COMFORT | ECO | SPORT)

Traction Control Modes (SNOW | SAND | MUD)

Puddle Lamps with Hyundai Logo Projection

64 Colors Ambient Lighting

360-degree parking camera

Lane Changing Camera

Power Driver Seat – 8 Way

Advanced Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)

Also Read : Hyundai Creta to Gain SX Executive Trim - INR 79,000 Cheaper Than SX Model

Hyundai ALcazar - Powertrain Options Hyundai Elantra and Tucson, but has been updated for use in the Alcazar (7hp more than the Elantra). Hyundai says the Alcazar petrol can sprint from 0-100 kph in less than 10 seconds. The tried-and-tested 1.5L diesel engine has been carried over from the Creta and produces the same 115PS and 250Nm of torque. This diesel engine has been recalibrated for the bigger and heavier 7-seater SUV. Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar gets the option of two engines - a 2.0L petrol and the 1.5L diesel engine. The 2.0-litre, natuarlly aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine has been tuned to produce 159PS and 192Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that also does duty on theandbut has been updated for use in the Alcazar (7hp more than the Elantra). Hyundai says the Alcazar petrol can sprint from 0-100 kph in less than 10 seconds. The tried-and-tested 1.5L diesel engine has been carried over from the Creta and produces the same 115PS and 250Nm of torque. This diesel engine has been recalibrated for the bigger and heavier 7-seater SUV. Both engines come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Petrol versions of the Hyundai Alcazar will deliver a combined fuel efficiency figure of 14.5kmpl with manual gearbox and 14.2kmpl with automatic transmission. Meanwhile, diesel versions of the Alcazar will return a mileage of 20.4kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.1kmpl with the automatic gearbox. The Alcazar also gets multiple drive modes – Comfort, Eco and Sport – as well as multiple traction control modes – Sand, Snow and Mud.