Indian-spec 2020 Honda City with beige interior spied, to be unveiled in March

A top-end 2020 Honda City prototype featuring beige interior was spied on test in India recently. Honda has confirmed that it will unveil the next-gen City in India in the middle of next month.

As per the teaser image, the Indian-spec 2020 Honda City will look similar to the Thai-made version which was revealed in November 2019. At the front, the new-gen model features aggressive full-LED headlights, a more prominent radiator grille, revised bumper with vertical fog lamp housing and lower air intakes. The profile seems familiar but the use of relatively flatter roofline allows for a broader greenhouse. Over the back, the all-new Honda City features a completely new boot lid and bumper. Also, the use of new, sleeker LED combination lamps gives it a sportier look.

Inside, the 2020 Honda City carries some major improvements over the last model. As seen in the Thai-spec version, all the major cabin elements such as the dashboard, centre console, steering wheel, floor console, air vents and the steering wheel, now have a new design. Like the old car, the new generation model will use beige seat upholstery. Apart from this, expect its all-new touchscreen infotainment to come with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and possibly some connected car features as well.

In terms of mechanicals, the 2020 Honda City will feature BS-VI 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and BS-VI 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines. While the petrol engine will be borrowed from the current model, the diesel engine will definitely be an upgraded version of the old car’s unit. In the current model, the BS-VI 1.5L i-VTEC engine produces 119 PS and 145 Nm of torque and the BS-IV 1.5L i-DTEC engine develops 100 PS and 200 Nm of torque.



Also Read: 2020 Honda City: Variant-wise features and spec sheet listed in English

Expect the new-gen Honda City to be priced somewhere from INR 10-10.50 lakh (ex-showroom India). An electrified variant, which will be either a mild-hybrid or a full-hybrid, is said to follow next year.

[Image Source: Motorbeam]