2020 Hyundai Creta spied one last time ahead of Auto Expo 2020 world premiere

The next-gen Hyundai Creta has been spotted during its final testing ahead of its unveiling next month at Auto Expo 2020 on 6 February. Hyundai will launch the Creta in the middle of March.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be nearly identical to the 2020 Hyundai ix25 which went on sale in China last year. The Indian model will feature a unique design for the radiator grille and the 17-inch alloy wheels. It goes without saying that the exterior colour options and the interior colour schemes will be different, as per the preferences of Indian customers. The interior design, however, will be the same.

LED split headlights, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, aircraft-style gearshift lever, portrait touchscreen infotainment system, air purifier, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric parking brake with auto hold function and 360-degree camera system will likely be some of the key features of the 2020 Hyundai Creta.

As far as dimensions go, the second-gen Hyundai Creta will measure somewhere around 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height. Its wheelbase will likely measure 2,610 mm. A 7-seat Hyundai Creta will be launched in 2021.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta will likely be available with a 115 PS 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine and a 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine. The transmission choices should include a 6-speed manual unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. Additionally, there could be a CVT option for customers going for the 1.5L petrol engine. Like the old model, the all-new model will be strictly FWD.

Expect the all-new Hyundai Creta's prices to fall in the bracket of INR 10 to 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier will be its main competitors. Main Hyundai debuts at Auto Expo 2020 will include the facelifted Verna, i30 Fastback N and the AX micro-SUV concept as well.

[Image Source: ETAuto]