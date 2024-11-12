Ferrari F430 Parked in EV Charging Bay Sparks Online Debate

A photo of a Ferrari F430 parked in an EV charging bay in Greece has stirred debate online, with many questioning the exotic car driver’s choice. The image, posted in a local Facebook group on November 6, 2024, shows the charging plug propped against the Ferrari's rear wheel—though it's unclear if the driver intentionally placed it there.

According to the original poster, “There were many free parking spaces," suggesting the driver didn’t need to use the EV spot. This sparked mixed reactions: some commenters supported the driver while others criticized it as inconsiderate. One user joked, "It’s a yes from me," while another commented on the "classic hater" dynamic around exotic car drivers.

The act of parking a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle in an EV spot, known as ‘ICEing,’ is a growing issue globally. Many regions have introduced anti-ICEing laws to ensure EV owners can access charging stations without interference from gasoline-powered cars.

While Ferrari does produce plug-in hybrids like the SF90 and 296 models, the F430 lacks electric capability—making this incident all the more polarizing among EV advocates and supercar enthusiasts alike.

