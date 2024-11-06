Next-Gen Honda Amaze Set for December 4 Launch in India

Honda has confirmed that the next-generation Amaze compact sedan, a direct rival to the Maruti Dzire, will debut in India on December 4. Following a recent teaser release, expectations are high for this popular model’s refreshed design and upgraded features.

The teaser sketch reveals a new hexagonal grille with the Honda logo prominently centered, aligning the Amaze’s styling with Honda’s latest design language seen across its sedan lineup. The car also showcases sleek LED headlamps featuring a distinctive new light signature, hinting at a more modern, refined look.

Inside, the next-gen Amaze is expected to boast a fully revamped cabin packed with advanced tech. Anticipated upgrades include a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, and a wireless charging pad, making it a well-equipped option in its segment.

Also read: Bladder Emergency or Reckless Driving? Honda Civic Driver Hits 109 MPH with Kids on Board

Under the hood, the Amaze is likely to retain its tried-and-true 1.2-litre petrol engine, delivering 89 BHP and 110 Nm of torque. Buyers can expect transmission choices of a 5-speed manual or a CVT for smooth driving experiences.