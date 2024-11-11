Abandoned Tesla Cybertruck Becomes Seattle's Unofficial Tourist Spot

An abandoned Tesla Cybertruck on a busy Seattle street recently transformed from a broken-down EV into a viral tourist attraction. This wrecked Cybertruck, now known as "CyberStuck," even garnered a Google Maps pin and its own subreddit page.

The Cybertruck reportedly suffered significant damage to its left rear, along with suspected suspension failure, leaving it immobilized on the roadside. Its unexpected presence quickly gained attention, drawing curious onlookers and meme-makers alike. Some visitors even set up makeshift memorials around the vehicle, adding to its quirky appeal.

Eventually, the city's officials intervened, tagging the truck with an orange warning sticker and notifying the owner that it would be towed if not removed. According to posts on social media, the Cybertruck was towed away during the night, though it remains unclear whether the city or the owner handled the removal.