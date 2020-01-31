5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Creta - IAB picks

The wait for the all-new 2020Hyundai Creta seems is almost over, as it is set to be unveiled with significant changes in and out as well as under the skin at Auto Expo 2020 on 6 February 2020. Here are 5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Creta.

1. Design

Like the first-gen model, the second-gen model will be a slightly modified version of on the Hyundai ix25 sold in China. The only main visual difference will be with respect to the design of the radiator grille and the alloy wheels.

With a completely revamped design, the all-new Hyundai Creta will get a new radiator grille which is larger and has rounded edges, split headlamps just like what we have already seen in the Venue, with turn indicators on the upper slimmer portion and LED projectors and daytime running LEDs in the lower one, and redesigned bumper and other bits. The front fascia will be inspired by that of the Hyundai Palisade.

On the sides, the Hyundai Creta will once again try to look like a traditional SUV with conventional roofline and greenhouse. The slightly squared wheel arches will look more prominent and lend more muscule to the SUV. The thick C-pillar will be finished in a contrasting shade to give the SUV a floating roof effect.

At the rear, too, the new Hyundai Creta will get a split layout for the lamps, which will likely be fully LED units. The interior of the new Hyundai Creta too will have a completely revamped dashboard design, with a cascading layout for the centre console. The new cabin will carry a minimalist theme with a more compact steering wheel, horizontal, sleek AC vents (front), a floating centre console and an aircraft-style gearshift lever with digital gear display.

2. Features

The first-gen Hyundai Creta, when launched set new benchmarks in compact SUV segment when it came to comfort and convenience features. The new second-gen model will take the bar even higher, as the competition is picking up the pace rapidly.

The all-new Hyundai Creta will feature a full TFT coloured instrument console, which will be first for a Hyundai model in India. In addition, the new Creta will also come with a flat bottom multi-functional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, a large slanting and vertically laid touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start with keyless entry, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, 360-degree parking camera, electric parking brake, rear AC vents and Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car technology.

3. Specifications

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be around 4.3 metres long, 1.8 metres wide and 1.6 metres tall. It will have a 2.6-metre wheelbase. Expect three engine options on offer, a 1.5L N/A petrol unit, a 1.5L turbocharged diesel unit and a 1.0L turbocharged petrol unit. The 1.5L units should be shared with the Kia Seltos.

The 1.5L petrol engine should generate 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque and be offered with a 6-speed MT or a CVT. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will likely produce 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. It should be made available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The 1.0L petrol engine is expected to come in the tune of 120 PS and 171 Nm. It may be offered with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. Like the outgoing model, the all-new model will be a strictly FWD vehicle.

A 7-seat version of the next-gen Hyundai Creta is in the making and it will follow in 2021.

4. Launch Timeline

Hyundai will reportedly launch the 2020 Creta in the middle of March. Expect deliveries to commence right from the day of launch.

5. Prices

The prices of the 2020 Hyundai Creta are likely to be in the ballpark of INR 10 lakh* to INR 17 lakh*. The all-new model will be BS-VI compliant right from launch.