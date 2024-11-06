EICMA 2024: BMW F450 GS Adventure Concept Unveiled

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off its latest adventure concept, the F450 GS, at EICMA 2024. This new model previews BMW’s vision for a lighter, more agile adventure bike, drawing design cues from the R1300 GS.

The F450 GS concept is equipped with key features for serious off-road enthusiasts. It sports a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke wheel setup, fully adjustable suspension, and adjustable seat height. Additional highlights include lean-sensitive ABS, configurable riding modes, and a sleek 6.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring both performance and convenience.

BMW has fitted the F450 GS with an all-new 450cc twin-cylinder engine, generating 48 BHP. At approximately 175 kg, the bike offers an impressive power-to-weight ratio, promising exhilarating rides on varied terrains.

The production-ready F450 GS is expected to debut next year, with BMW hinting that it will closely resemble this concept model.