Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai i30 Fastback N to have its Indian debut

Apart from the facelifted Verna and the next-gen Creta, Hyundai will also showcase the i30 Fastback N at Auto Expo 2020 next month.

For the uninitiated, the Hyundai i30 N was originally the first car to roll out from Hyundai's N performance sub-brand. The Hyundai Veloster N followed next, and then the Hyundai i30 Fastback N that's coming to the 2020 Delhi Motor Show finally.

The Hyundai i30 Fastback N is the first performance-oriented five-door coupe in the C segment. Unique front bumper with larger air intakes and a red character line, black headlamp bezels, ORVM housings, side sills and boot lid lip, unique 19-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers, a distinctive rear bumper and dual exhaust tips give this coupe its aggressive character on the outside.

On the inside, the Hyundai i30 Fastback N boasts sport seats with a cushion extension, sports steering wheel with the N button for activating the exclusive N drive mode and a Rev matching button for better engine control, suede-leather seat upholstery and more. The performance settings are displayed on the MID and the track data on the central display.

Like most performance-oriented variants of regular compact cars, the Hyundai i30 Fastback N also has various chassis enhancements and other mechanical differences for better driving dynamics and a more exciting drive. The main highlight when it comes to the 'N-gineering' of this car is its 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that dishes out 250 PS and 353 Nm of torque.

The maximum torque can be temporarily increased to 378 Nm with an Overboost function. Moreover, there's an option for a Performance Package to get the bump the maximum power to 275 PS. A 6-speed MT is standard. The Hyundai i30 Fastback N's top speed is 250 km/h. That figure doesn't change even on specifying it with the Performance Package. The 0-100 km/h acceleration time is 6.4 seconds, and it can be reduced with the optional pack, to 6.1 seconds.

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0L T-GDI (N Line?) to debut at Auto Expo 2020

The Hyundai i30 Fastback N would easily cost around INR 45-50 lakh (ex-showroom) if it's imported as a CBU. So, it seems unlikely to be launched in India. It will, though, help Hyundai spread the word about its N sub-brand before it puts its locally manufactured N/N Line cars on sale here.

[Source: Autocar India]