Next-Gen Honda Amaze Sketches Revealed: Compact Sedan with Honda City-Inspired Design

Honda has released the first official sketches of the upcoming third-generation Amaze, revealing a sleek design refresh that echoes the style of its larger sibling, the Honda City. Set to launch on December 4 in India, the new Amaze is Honda’s answer to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the competitive compact sedan segment.

Designed at Honda’s R&D Asia Pacific center in Thailand, the next-gen Amaze features a striking front end with an upright hexagonal grille and sleek LED headlamps. A bold shoulder line extends along the sides, creating a seamless flow into the rear, where S-shaped LED taillights wrap around the back, mirroring the sophisticated look of the Honda City. Stylish elements like a shark fin antenna and dual-tone alloy wheels further elevate its modern appeal.

Inside, the Amaze is expected to offer a 2-tone interior with a straightforward, horizontal dashboard design reminiscent of the Honda Elevate. Highlights include a freestanding touchscreen at the center, rectangular air vents, a compact climate control module, and a 3-spoke steering wheel, delivering both functionality and style.

Powering the new Amaze will likely be the familiar 1.2-liter petrol engine, producing 89 BHP and 110 Nm of torque, with options for a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

With its refined styling and familiar powertrain, the next-gen Honda Amaze aims to capture attention in the Indian market when it arrives in December.