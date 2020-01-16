Suzuki Ertiga gets Khaki colour, 8-inch touchscreen & more in Indonesia

The Suzuki Ertiga has been given a number of new updates for MY2020 in Indonesia. These include a new Brave Khaki colour option, along with several fresh interior features.

The changes added to the interiors of the Suzuki Ertiga are more significant. Speaking of which, the GL and GX trims and the Suzuki Sport variant now come with a second-row centre armrest. Apart from that, the GX trim and the Suzuki Sport variant now features a black and wood grain pattern on the interiors.

The GL trim now includes automatic climate control, while the GX trim hosts a bigger update in the form of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with remote control. The new Brave Khaki colour can be had in only the GL and GX trims. Simultaneously, the Pearl Glorious Brown colour has been discontinued. Metallic Magna Gray, Pearl Snow White, Metallic Silky White, Prime Cool Black, Burgundy Burgundy Red, Pearl Radiant Red and Brake Khaki are all the different colours the MPV is now available in.

Mechanically, the Suzuki Ertiga remains unaltered. It employs the K15B 1.5L VVT engine which delivers 104.7 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. The transmission options are 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic.

Suzuki managed to sell 26,377 units of the Ertiga in Indonesia in 2019. Also, the MPV's sales in December 2019 were almost 30% higher in comparison to November 2019. Soon, the company will launch the XL6-based XL7.