Maruti Suzuki Baleno Digital Rendered In Cross-Hatch Avatar

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the best-selling cars in the premium hatchback segment, consistently bringing in volumes for the carmaker and featuring in the list of top 10 most sold cars for each month. Incidentally, the humble Baleno is also a fairly popular vehicle in the aftermarket modification scene and we have seen numerous examples of tastefully modified Maruti Balenos on the internet before. Here we have yet another example of a tastefully modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno, only that this is a digital rendering.

This rendering of this modified Baleno has been created by digital rendering artist Shoeb. R. Kalania, and has been uploaded on his Youtube channel. This modified Baleno rendering is a beautiful mix of cross-hatch and hot-hatch design elements. The most prominent upgrade has been to face of the hatchback. It gets a completely new grille and bumper assembly. The front bumper looks a lot more sporty and aggressive, thanks to new air vents at the edges of the bumper and a massive central air dam.

Heck, the front bumper even features a subtle little splitter. There are several other blacked-out elements around the air vents on the bumper that add to the aggressive look. The new circular fog lamps on the bumper are somewhat reminiscent of the Nissan Juke. The grille has also been blacked-out and features new detailing that looks a lot sharper. In profile, the biggest update to the hatchback are a new set of wheels. The dual-tone 10-spoke alloy wheels boast of a stylish, sporty design, and wrapped in low profile tires, it sure looks fast.

As for its cross-hatch design elements, the Baleno in this rendering gets subtle body cladding over the wheel arches and along the sides. In fact, there's quite some prominent side-body cladding, that also gives the hatchback a more aggressive and sporty stance. It has also been fitted with roof rails, completing the cross-hatch look. Lastly, the sinister shade of grey and the contrasting black elements 0n the bumper, the body cladding, the roof rails and the door handles create a very unique and attractive look.

Cosmetic modification aside, this Baleno does not seem to boast of any mechanical upgrades. Under the hood, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2L, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82hp and 113Nm of peak torque. This engine can also be had with Maruti's Smart Hybrid technology that takes the power output up to 89hp. The Baleno is also the only hatchback in its segment to feature a mild-hybrid system. For transmission duties, you get the option of either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic gearbox.

