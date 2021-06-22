This Rendered Maruti S-Presso Looks Stunning As A Beach Runner

The Maruti S-Presso is one of the most lucrative options available on the market for first-time car buyers. Thanks to its attractive price positioning, pseudo-SUV looks, a decently well-equipped cabin and of course, a frugal Maruti engine, there are plenty of good reasons to buy the S-Presso. But apart from being budget-friendly, the Maruti S-Presso is a very quirky little car that has quite some potential to be modified tastefully. Likewise, here we have a stunning digital rendering of a Maruti S-Presso modified to look like a beach buggy.

Now the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso already has that pseudo-SUV character, which makes this beach runner look really suit the car. To further up its appeal, the S-Presso in this rendering gets raised ground clearance and even comes fitted with large knobby tyres wrapped around smaller alloy wheels (possibly 13-inchers). Elsewhere, this S-Presso gets new skid plates on the front bumper and along the side skirts. It can also be seen wearing heavier body cladding on the doors and over the wheel arches.

Heck, this rendered Maruti S-Presso even comes fitted with a snorkel. Towards the rear, there also a tail-gate mounted spare wheel. However, the coolest accessory on this S-Presso is its roof rack. Not only does it bring practicality to this beach runner, it also really enhances its look, particularly when its loaded with up with surfboard and other items for a day out on the beach. The S-Presso's small footprint and nimble character further enhances its appeal as a beach runner. And with these modifications in place, it should be pretty capable to tackle the sands as well.

The Maruti S-Presso is powered a BS6 compliant 1.0L 3-cylinder unit that produces 67bhp and 90 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. There’s also an AMT on offer. Numbers aside, the S-Presso actually feels fast and peppy in its character. And that's primarily because it's incredibly light. With a kerb weight of just 763 kg and being underpinned by Suzuki's Heartect platform, the S-Presso feels agile and nimble right from the get-go.

Performance aside, it's a fairly well-rounded package with equipment such as manual air conditioning, front only power windows, a touchscreen multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and useable cup and bottle holders upfront on the top-spec VXI Plus trim. It also gets steering mounted controls for audio and Bluetooth telephony. Prices for the Maruti S-Presso currently ranges between INR 3.78 - 5.26 Lakh (ex-showroom).

