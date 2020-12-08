Top 5 Upcoming Maruti-Suzuki Cars To Look Out For In The Future

Maruti-Suzuki’s dominance in the Indian automotive industry goes beyond cars. Over the years, customers have gained a sense of security that was birthed with a variety of models that came with impressive reliability and laudable after-sales service. Such is the trust for Maruti Suzuki, a brand which enjoys over 50 Percent market share in the Indian four-wheeler industry. In the coming years, the manufacturer is set to launch quite a few cars in the India market. If that got your ears ringing, here are the top 5 expected models that will arrive in India soon:

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV

Maruti-Suzuki has been testing the electric version of the Wagon R since 2018, where 50 prototypes of the vehicle were put to test. It is believed that the electric vehicle will be sold via Maruti Suzuki’s premium, Nexa dealership outlets. In all likelihood, the Maruti-Suzuki Wagon R EV will get premium features like a large SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multi-function steering wheel and automatic gearbox with brake regeneration function. Since the electric vehicle is expected to be a premium product offering in India, the vehicle is expected to get an automatic climate control option. The upholstery and the aircon vents appear to have been borrowed from the Wagon R. As for the exterior, the Futuro-E will get split headlamps and newly-designed alloy wheels to match.

Post-launch, the Wagon R EV is likely to be offered with a fast charging option that can charge up to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes. It is believed that the company will offer a driving range of up to 200 kms and will get a 30 kWh battery pack, which will be cost effective. The new model is likely to be based on the Heartect platform that underpins the current-gen ICE powered Wagon R. Expected pricing of Wagon R is believed to around INR 8 Lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro E

Maruti-Suzuki pulled the wraps of the Futuro-E concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. In its concept form, the Futuro-E features radical changes in MSI’s current design language and came with plenty of elements that fit the ‘futuristic’ moniker. The front fascia of the car gets a sleek pair of LED headlamps that run along the width of the car. At the back, the large tail lamps wrap-around to the side profile of the car. Its concept form was showcased with a dedicated four-seat layout that screams 'futuristic'.

Inside, the car gets a rectangular-shaped steering wheel and a host of screens running along the length of the dashboard. The car also gets flexible, swivel seats and a digital centre console. The Futuro E is believed to be the new micro-SUV from the brand, going up against the Tata HBX and Mahindra KUV100.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In a recent interview, Maruti-Suzuki's top boss stated that it is planning to launch 5 new cars in the next two years. This could very well include the Jimny in a 5-door form that will be introduced sometime in 2022. Unlike the 3-door version that we saw at the Auto Expo 2020, Suzuki is pondering over a 5-door version of the same for India. In its 5-set configuration, Suzuki believes that the car will cater to a larger audience, ideal for family buyers as well. While there is little to know about the specifications so far, we cannot wait to see the difference in capabilities between the model that quickly became one of the most popular lifestyle off-road SUVs in the world and its stretched version.

One crucial aspect of the car can be expected to remain the same. This means that the car will be built on a ladder-frame chassis. It will feature rigid axles on both ends and send power to all four wheels with a low-range transfer case. The Indians-spec car is most likely to be powered by the company’s 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that currently powers the Maruti-Suzuki Ciaz, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. The car will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Hansalpur, Gujarat. The new Jimny will act as a replacement to uber-popular Gypsy.

Maruti Suzuki XL5

While there is very little to pursue, speculations suggest that the XL5 will be touted as a more premium iteration of the WagonR. Like the XL6 arrived with a handful of changes pver the Ertiga, the XL5 will also be a mild upgrade from the WagonR. The car will use the same engine from the WagonR and in the same state of tune. The unit in question is the 1.2-litre BS-VI-compliant engine that produces 82 bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine will get the option of both - a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

The current WagonR is priced between INR 4.4 lakhs* and INR 5.9 lakhs*, sold through the brand's Arena dealerships. The Maruti-Suzuki XL5 will be slightly expensive and will be retailed from the Nexa dealership. The XL5 will be a five-seater variant (as the name suggests) like the Wagon R.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

At this year’s Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Swift Hybrid, which at the time was a production-ready version for the Japanese market. The car boasts of a 32 kmpl mileage and was expected to be introduced in the Indian market soon. It is a full hybrid electric compared to the current crop of mild hybrid models in India. Suzuki has given the Swift a 'Strong Hybrid' 48V electric motor power. What gives this set-up an edge is that it reduces emissions, increases efficiency and gives the car superior driving performance.

The 'Strong Hybrid' system lets the car produces 105 PS, compared to 91 PS of power in the current SHVS system. The hybrid system allows a car to run fully on electric mode at low speed for a short distance. Once the charge is depleted, the car returns to running on the petrol system. The rest of the features and design aspects will remain similar to the ICE powered Swift.