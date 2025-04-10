Mercedes Rolls Out 604 HP AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon for 2026

Mercedes-Benz USA has unveiled the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon, a performance-packed plug-in hybrid that blends AMG's driving excitement with everyday practicality. Set to arrive in U.S. dealerships in late 2025, this electrified wagon is built for those who crave power without compromising efficiency.

At its heart is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six paired with a 161 hp electric motor, delivering a combined 577 hp — or up to 604 hp with the optional RACE START function. Backed by AMG’s Performance 4MATIC+ AWD and active rear-axle steering, the wagon launches from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds.

The P2 hybrid system includes a 400V battery with 28.6 kWh capacity (21.2 kWh usable), enabling electric-only driving and enhanced performance boost. Drivers can opt for the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package, which unlocks a 174 mph top speed, AMG Performance seats, composite brakes, and more.

Inside, luxury meets tech with customizable AMG interiors, a 17-speaker Burmester 4D sound system, and the optional MBUX Superscreen with a dedicated passenger display. Outside, customers can personalize with 12 paint choices, multiple AMG wheel designs up to 21 inches, and styling packages like AMG Night or Carbon Fiber.

A special “Edition 1” version will also be available at launch, featuring exclusive Alpine Grey paint, 21-inch forged wheels, and a unique design package. The E 53 HYBRID Wagon makes a strong case for performance wagons in the electrified age.