Nissan to Launch Next-Gen Autonomous Tech with Wayve AI in 2027

Nissan has announced plans to launch its next-generation autonomous driving system, ProPILOT, in fiscal year 2027. This cutting-edge technology will integrate Wayve AI Driver and Nissan Ground Truth Perception with next-gen LiDAR, setting a new benchmark for safety, intelligence, and collision avoidance in autonomous vehicles.

The Wayve AI Driver software is built on a globally adaptable model that can handle highly complex driving environments, both on highways and urban roads. Leveraging Embodied AI, this system learns from vast real-world data, mimicking human learning processes to tackle complex and previously unseen driving situations.

Wayve, a leader in AI-driven autonomous technology, focuses on end-to-end AI solutions. Its software not only enables vehicles to drive autonomously but also continuously improves by adapting to new conditions, ensuring that Nissan's autonomous systems stay ahead of the curve.

With its next-gen LiDAR and Nissan's Ground Truth Perception, this system promises an unprecedented level of precision, further enhancing vehicle awareness and safety. As Nissan moves toward 2027, the introduction of ProPILOT technology marks a significant leap in the evolution of autonomous driving.