INR 13 lakh Suzuki Swift Hybrid - Auto Expo 2020 Live

Maruti Suzuki has imported a Suzuki Swift Hybrid from Japan and is displaying it at Auto Expo 2020. In this particular specification, the price (including 10% consumption tax) of the car is JPY 19,85,500 (INR 12,93,804.50).

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid was introduced in July 2017. It uses the K12C 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine along with the PB05A electric motor. The engine produces 91 PS at 6,000 rpm and 118 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The electric motor generates 10 PS and 30 Nm of torque. Its energy source is a 100V Lithium-ion battery pack placed under the floor of the boot.

The instrument panel has been tweaked to show the running of the full-hybrid system. A special Eco mode allows driving the car solely using the battery power a little longer than usual. A 5-speed automated manual transmission is standard in this car. The display model is equipped with the latter. The fuel economy rating (JC08 cycle) of the full-hybrid electric vehicle is an impressive 32.0 km/l. Visually, the full-hybrid variant is distinguished with a black hybrid badge on the sides and at the rear, blue garnish on the gearshift lever and blue illumination in the instrument panel. The overall design is the same as that of the standard variant.

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid is exclusive to Japan and manufactured locally at the company’s Sagara plant. In India, a Maruti Swift mild-hybrid could be launched later this year as a substitute for the Maruti Swift diesel. The latter’s production has ended and will not be sold after March this year. A CNG variant can also be expected.