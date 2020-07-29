Multiple Suzuki Jimny CKD Kits Imported Into India By Maruti-Suzuki - Report

The Suzuki Jimny made its India debut on the first public day at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo. The two-door, no-nonsense SUV received quite a lot of praise and from there on, rumours of a 5-door Suzuki Jimny started doing the rounds of the internet. However, a new report published by TeamBHP suggests that Maruti-Suzuki has imported multiple variants of the Suzuki Jimny as CKD kits into the country. The report goes further, also mentioning the fact that these kits have entered the country and are now awaiting customs clearance.

The report also suggests that Maruti-Suzuki is planning to produce roughly 4,000 to 5,000 units of the Suzuki Jimny, in order to export them to other markets. While the enthusiasts were hoping for the Suzuki Jimny to be launched as a regular two-door model, all is not lost. The reports and rumours of a 5-door version now suggest that Maruti has already started readying the vehicle for a premiere. If launched, the new Suzuki Jimny 5-door could retail through Maruti-Suzuki’s NEXA chain of dealerships. The engine that it would come with is a 1.5-litre K15 petrol motor making 100bhp and 130Nm of torque. It will get a choice of 5-speed MT or 4-speed AT. While international versions of the Suzuki Jimny feature the All-Grip 4wd system, it still remains to be seen whether India-spec 5-door models would get this feature. The Suzuki Jimny that is currently on sales in the international market also comes with loads of features to keep customers happy. These include goodies like Suzuki’s SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, power-adjustable ORVMs, 15-inch split-style alloy wheels and projector headlamps with LED DRLs.

It is also likely that Maruti calls the new 5-door version, the ‘Gypsy’. While there are no test mules or concept versions that have surfaced, plenty of renders give us a glimpse of what the new Maruti Gypsy could look like. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, reports also suggest that we can expect the launch of the 5-door 2021 Maruti Gypsy by as early as 2021. In terms of pricing, expect a starting tag on INR 12-15 lakh.

Source: TeamBHP