Maruti Concept Futuro-e - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Maruti Concept Futuro-e is celebrating its world premiere at Auto Expo 2020. This is the 2020 Delhi Motor Show’s biggest debut.

Leaving the cheesy name aside, the Maruti Concept Futuro-e is the most stunning model we’ve ever seen come from Maruti Suzuki. This concept’s conceptualisation and design is a work of Maruti Suzuki’s own design team, not a Suzuki design team based in Japan or Italy.

The biggest attraction of the Maruti Concept Futuro-e is, of course, its body style. It’s an amalgamation of an SUV and a coupe, which has never been experimented in a vehicle this small in India. One can only hope that the production version of this concept looks nearly as radical. If it does, the Toyota C-HR and the Nissan Juke will be a thing of the past when it comes to designing sub-compact SUVs.

The coupe silhouette and bold proportions of the Maruti Concept Futuro-e are not its only attractions. This model is a pure electric vehicle. As it runs silently, it has been given an artificial sound to let its presence felt when on the move. Interestingly, this is the sound of a jet aircraft. Truly, no Maruti Suzuki model can be as rad as this one.

Mum’s the word on transforming the Maruti Concept Futuro-e show car into a production model. We reckon there will indeed be a road-ready version, breaking cover as early as the end of 2021. It could be offered as both an ICE model and as an EV. It’s safe to assume that the production model will be a premium B-segment SUV-coupe going against the conventional premium B-SUVs like of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

We'll update this story as and when Maruti Suzuki reveals more details about the Concept Futuro-e.