Ferrari 296 GTB and Purosangue Shred Ice in Finland!

Ferrari swapped warm circuits for icy thrills as it brought the 296 GTB and Purosangue to Finland’s frozen north for its Corso Pilota On-Ice experience. Held in Levi, Lapland, the program gave clients and enthusiasts a chance to master high-performance driving on snow and ice.

The Italian marque showcased its versatility by deploying the hybrid 296 GTB, the track-spec 296 Challenge, and its powerful all-wheel-drive SUV—the 715 hp Purosangue. Under expert guidance from Ferrari factory driver Toni Vilander, participants tackled challenging ice tracks, learning precision car control in extreme cold.

Also read: Manual Ferrari Could Make a Comeback After 13 Years

The experience wasn’t just about driving—guests enjoyed local Finnish culture, cuisine, and snowy adventures between sessions. Even non-drivers got a taste of the action, riding shotgun for adrenaline-packed laps.

With this unique event, Ferrari proved that its prancing horse feels just as confident on ice as it does on the tarmac, taking performance to new, frost-covered frontiers.