Kia's Future Interior Design

Kia has pulled the wraps off its forward-thinking interior design for the Concept EV2 at Milan Design Week 2025, highlighting a bold step toward eco-conscious urban mobility. This B-segment electric SUV blends compact versatility with lifestyle-focused tech and sustainable materials.

The cabin is inspired by “picnic in the city” living—combining flexibility with relaxing openness. Thanks to a flat-floor layout and foldable second-row seats, the interior transforms into a lounge-like space. Features like headrest-integrated speakers, pop-up luggage dividers, and detachable seat cushions enhance functionality and leisure.

A major highlight is the use of innovative, sustainable materials. The dashboard and door panels are crafted from Simplifyber Fybron - a cellulose-based compound derived from wood and recycled textiles. This not only replaces plastics but also offers a soft, refined feel.

Mycelium, grown in collaboration with Biomyc, is used across trim pieces and door armrests. It’s biodegradable, insulating, and visually striking with its natural texture and custom color finishes.

Kia also partners with Bcomp to use AmpliTex - a flax-based composite - for seat structures. This reduces weight while retaining strength, supporting better efficiency and circularity. The material is recyclable and finished in a custom dark blue for a modern, sustainable touch.

The Concept EV2 gives a strong preview of Kia’s future interiors - minimalistic, flexible, tech-savvy, and rooted in environmental responsibility.