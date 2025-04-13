Kia Syros Bags 5-Star BNCAP Safety Rating with ADAS Level 2

Kia India has taken a major leap in SUV safety with its latest offering - the Kia Syros. The premium SUV has earned a stellar 5-star rating under the Bharat NCAP crash tests for both Adult and Child Occupant Protection. With scores of 30.21/32 (AOP) and 44.42/49 (COP), the Syros stands out as one of the safest SUVs in its class.

Built with over 20 standard active and passive safety features and equipped with ADAS Level 2, the Syros raises the bar for in-segment protection. It also features 16+ autonomous safety technologies, six airbags as standard, and electronic aids like ESC and VSM.

The SUV was put through a series of rigorous tests including frontal offset, side impact, and pole side impact assessments, further cementing its crashworthiness in real-world scenarios.

Also read: 2025 Kia EV6 Launched in India at Rs 65.9 Lakh

The Syros’ top-tier safety aligns with Kia India’s broader product strategy—bringing in next-gen models like the EV9, Carnival Limousine, and Syros with a strong focus on safety, technology, and performance. With OTA updates enhancing its connected car suite, Kia continues to push the boundaries of modern automotive safety.