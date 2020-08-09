Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient BS6 Petrol Cars to Buy in India Under Rs 7 Lakh

Over the course of past few months, fuel prices in the country have sky-rocketed, particularly of diesel fuel, which used to be at least Rs 10 cheaper than petrol. This gave many car owners all the reason to buy diesel vehicles, despite the initial cost of diesel car ownership being higher than that of petrol.

Having said that, recent price hikes have resulted in diesel fuel prices not only increasing multi-fold, but in some states, it has crossed petrol prices. With more and more people looking to buy petrol cars, we have compiled a list of the most fuel-efficient BS-VI petrol cars in India.

The list is in ascending order and all the vehicles considered are priced below INR 7 Lakh (Ex-showroom):

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Mileage: 21.79 Kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been a successful brand name, running for more than 20 years now. The original tallboy hatchback is reputed for offering a spacious cabin, a no frill package and an overall value-for-money offering. However, the biggest USP of the new Wagon R is the kind of mileage figure it offers. The latest generation of the Maruti-Suzuki WagonR now gets a more accessible 1.0-litre engine option producing 68 hp, with a rated fuel efficiency of 21.79 Kmpl. For people seeking a bigger engine with a bit of punch, there’s also a 1.2-litre petrol engine similar to the one in Swift, which produces 83 bhp. However, the mileage for the K12 version, is rated at 20.52 kmpl. The highlight of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is if you are looking for a smaller capacity more frugal engine, the 1.0-litre engine is for you. Interestingly, this engine is also offered with the choice of an AMT gearbox with the same fuel efficiency numbers as the manual gearbox variants. On the other hand, if you are looking for a more punchy engine, there's the 1.2-litre engine. All of this comes in at an affordable price range between INR 5-7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Mileage: 22.05 Kmpl

Next in line is another small car from the house of Maruti-Suzuki and another legendary moniker. The most affordable car of India is also the highest sold car in India for several years now thanks to Maruti-Suzuki's brand name and value-for-money offering. However, the biggest USP of the Maruti Suzuki Alto is the mileage, a factor that many budget car buyers keep as priority. The Maruti-Suzuki Alto gets a 800 CC engine option with a 48 BHP output and a mileage figure of 22.05 kmpl. The small engine is BS-VI compatible and the most fuel-efficient small engine in India. While there is a bigger 1.0-litre engine in the Alto powering the K1o model, it has now been discontinued. Instead, Maruti Suzuki launched the S-Presso hatchback with the same engine. Coming back to the Maruti Suzuki Alto, it can be bought in a budget ranging from INR 3 lakh to INR 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Glanza

Mileage: 23.87 Kmpl

While many may think that the smaller the car, more the mileage, the Indian car market would beg to differ. The top three BS-VI petrol cars to have the maximum mileage in India are all bigger and expensive in price as compared to what many will perceive. Take for example, the Toyota Glanza premium hatchback which returns a mileage of 23.87 kmpl. The hatchback is based on the Maruti Baleno and is manufactured by Maruti-Suzuki itself under the trade agreement. Both cars get the same exact mechanicals underneath. Despite the mileage numbers and Toyota's trusted name attached, the Glanza is yet to receive widespread acclaim and the sales numbers Toyota would have hoped for. As for the engine, the Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre direct-injection petrol engine that makes 90bhp.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Mileage: 23.87 Kmpl

Joining the Toyota Glanza in this list is the Maruti-Suzuki Baleno, on which the former is based. This also means that the mileage figures of both are exactly the same - 23.87 kmpl. However, what makes the Maruti Baleno best selling premium hatchback in India and also among the best selling vehicles in the county is the fact that it bears the trusted and revered Maruti-Suzuki brand name. Apart from that, both the Glanza and Baleno get the same engine - a 1.2-litre direct-injection petrol engine making 90bhp. The Maruti Baleno is also the second most fuel efficient car of India sharing spot with Toyota Glanza.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT

Mileage: 24.12 Kmpl

Finally, coming to the winner of the most fuel-efficient BS-VI petrol car of India - it is Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT. Before the BS-6 norms kicked in, the Maruti Dzire was the most fuel-efficient car of India, albeit in its diesel avatar. Now that Marut-Suzuki has discontinued its diesel engine lineup, it still is the most fuel efficient car in India as a petrol-powered car. Powered by a 1.2-litre BS-6 petrol engine, the Dzire returns an average of 24.12 kmpl , but only with an AMT gearbox. If you are looking to buy the manual version, the Dzire returns a mileage of 23.26 kmpl, which is still among the top 5 most fuel efficient figures in India.