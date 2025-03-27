Porsche Enhances PCM with New Features and Alexa Integration

Porsche is upgrading its Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system across the 911, Taycan, Panamera, and Cayenne models for the new model year. The updated system offers faster performance, access to the Porsche App Center, and exciting new features like Dolby Atmos sound technology and Amazon Alexa integration.

The new PCM hardware ensures smoother operation and introduces direct access to a range of third-party apps. The Porsche Connect package, included for 10 years as standard, ensures a seamless digital experience. The App Center now offers a wide selection of apps, from music streaming and news services to gaming and smart home controls, enhancing in-car convenience and entertainment.

Amazon Alexa is now available alongside the Porsche Voice Pilot, allowing drivers to control smart home functions, play music, check the weather, and more. Alexa can be activated via voice command or a custom-configured button in the PCM interface.

To elevate the audio experience, Porsche introduces Dolby Atmos technology for models equipped with Bose and Burmester audio systems. This immersive sound technology offers unmatched depth and clarity, placing listeners in the heart of the action.