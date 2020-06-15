The Maruti Alto is the undisputed entry-level car of India. For 16 years consecutively, it has been the best-selling car in the country.

Launched in September 2000, the Maruti Alto has lived through two generations and is nearly two decades old now. The second generation model was launched in October 2012. In all, Maruti Suzuki has sold 39 lakh units of the Maruti Alto till date.

The Maruti Alto has been predominantly a 0.8-litre model. However, for a few years, in the second generation, there was 1.0-litre offering as well, featuring its own design and carrying a ‘K10’ suffix in the name. As there was a plan for this 1.0-litre variant, the second-gen Maruti Alto was introduced as the Maruti Alto 800. However, the company changed its name to Maruti Alto along with the mid-cycle refresh, as it planned to discontinue the K10 variant in the coming months.

The latest Maruti Alto was the first car in its segment to become BS6 compliant. It comes with the F8D 0.8-litre petrol engine and a 5-speed manual transmission. The naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine produces 35.3 kW (47.99 PS) of maximum power and 69 Nm of maximum torque. It returns a fuel economy of 22.05 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Maruti Alto in a CNG variant as well, with a bi-fuel version of the F8D engine. On switching to CNG mode, the engine’s maximum power and maximum torque reduce to 30.1 kW (40.92 PS) and 60 Nm respectively. The fuel economy rating of the CNG variant in CNG mode is 31.56 km/kg.

The Maruti Alto’s prices start at INR 2,94,800 (ex-showroom Delhi) and go up to INR 4,36,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.